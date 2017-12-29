Most employees aren't satisfied with their company's brand

Source: Weber Shandwick and KRC Research's online survey, conducted from June 18 to Auguest 1, 2017, with 1,902 respondents internationally.
The branding and credibility of employers is more important than ever. However, few staffers are fully satisfied with the brand image and strategy of the company they work for, according to research from Weber Shandwick and KRC Research.
