18 PR pros give us 18 words on what they're expecting in 2018

What will the next 12 months have in store for the PR profession? Get your forward-thinking cap on with these 18-word predictions for 2018.

"People will still view traditional media as credible sources of truth, but will consume news through non-traditional formats."

Laura Clare, head of comms EMEA, Instagram

"Audience behavioural insights will improve the way we target trusted networks, create content and align ourselves to news-bots."

Matt Cross, UK MD, Hotwire

"Clients demand it, employees are calling for it, campaigns are crying out for it: a truly diverse workforce."

Ali Gee, deputy CEO, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

"Our industry will continue to flourish. Whilst bad practitioners blame market conditions for their underperformance, good ones thrive."

Alex Deane, head of public affairs UK, FTI Consulting

"This is the year in which PR has to prove it is 100 per cent aligned to sales."

Joshua van Raalte, CEO, Brazil

"Fake news, whittled attention spans and Brexit complexity will bolster the still undiminished power of a scroll-proof soundbite."

Amy Lawson, global head of comms, Sage

"Next year will see the rise of the concept of continuity and the importance of the long term."

Simon Shaw, chief creative strategist, Hill+Knowlton Strategies UK

"Emotive human stories, told in simple, straightforward ways will remain the most powerful way to connect with people."

Adeela Warley, CEO, CharityComms

"Increasing celebrity impact on political and societal issues, increasing role of voice technology, worrying normalisation of fascist extremism"

Kate Hawker, MD, health brands, Edelman UK

"As an industry we will finally reassert PR as a management discipline and its role in organisational success."

Sarah Hall, founder of #FuturePRoof and CIPR president for 2018

"Continued global growth will be driven by digital investment, better evaluation and a sustained focus on ethical professionalism."

Francis Ingham, director-general, PRCA

"We're told we're creative or strategic - never both. That thinking is out; multi-skilled talent is the 2018 focus."

Richard Stephenson, comms director, Civil Aviation Authority

"#NHS70 is the biggest PR opportunity ever to recognise innovation, extraordinary staff and the nation’s best-loved institution"

Anna Macarthur, deputy head of media, NHS England

"Content will remain critical, the consumer will remain king, but we’ll increasingly need to be digital by default."

Abbie Sampson, director of external affairs, Energy UK

"To maintain credibility, brands must apply the fundamentals of communication in influencer marketing: relationship building, trust and transparency."

Jo Vyvyan-Robinson, MD, Stir PR

"Smarter and more impactful creative based on better insight. Harnessing closer integration with social media for maximum cut-through."

Rich Dawes, MD, DawBell

"The importance of earned media will grow in business, beyond simple creative campaign planning into fundamental brand design."

Richard Moss, CEO, Good Relations

Finally, let's appreciate modernist poet Neil Bennett (also the chief executive of Maitland), for putting his into verse form:

Brexit, Trump, yah-boo, gloom,

Airwaves filled with doom,

Theresa stays, as Corbyn brays,

World Cup hopes? A tomb.

