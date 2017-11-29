WPP's group comms director Feona McEwan to exit

McEwan has been at the firm for 30 years.

LONDON: Feona McEwan is leaving her role as WPP’s group communications director after spending almost three decades at the advertising and communications holding giant.

In an internal email WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell sent to staffers on Monday, he explained that McEwan is leaving to "manage the successful wine business founded by her late husband and to pursue other personal projects."

McEwan was not immediately available for comment.

At the start of 2018, McEwan will be succeeded by Chris Wade, the current head of comms for WPP EMEA. Wade has held that position since 2012.

Wade declined to comment.

He was previously the group director of comms for the Guardian Media Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wade also worked in a couple roles at regional publisher Trinity Mirror, as comms manager and senior press officer prior to that.

"[McEwan] has been with WPP since our earliest days, she has played a key role in helping to shape the company we are today, and she has my sincere thanks for everything she has done for the group," Sorrell said in the email, adding that he wished her well in the next chapter of her career.