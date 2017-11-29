Breakfast Briefing, 11.29.2017: NBC News fires Matt Lauer after sexual harassment allegations

Lauer is the latest high-profile member of the media to lose his job after allegations of improper sexual behavior.

Breaking this morning: NBC News has fired longtime Today host Matt Lauer after sexual harassment allegations against the anchor, network president Andy Lack told staffers in a memo on Wednesday. Lack said the network terminated Lauer after an employee reported an incident of "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Snap CEO pans social media rivals. Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel penned a guest op-ed for Axios this morning contemplating the role of social media. "The personalized news feed revolutionized the way people share and consume content," Spiegel wrote. "But let’s be honest: this came at a huge cost to facts, our minds, and the entire media industry."

Speaking of social media’s role spreading the news...Facebook is giving some publishers a "breaking news" tag to allow them to easily differentiate their posts from other types of content. Participating publishers will be able to leave the tag on for 15 minutes to six hours, according to Recode.

Early holiday party banter between CNN, press secretary. After the network told Politico it plans to boycott this year’s White House media holiday party, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, "Christmas comes early! Finally, good news from @cnn." President Donald Trump added his own two cents about CNN on Wednesday morning.

Huge security vulnerability for Mac OS. If you’re running Mac OS High Sierra, you’ll want to pay attention to security alerts from your IT team. A very simple password-keystroke combination allows anyone to log into a computer running Apple’s most recent operating system, according to BuzzFeed.