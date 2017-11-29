In brief: Powerscourt hires Marinker, M&C Saatchi hires 'This girl can' PR chief, Mark Smith joins Dods board, MSL's Czech in

Powerscourt appoints Maitland's Steve Marinker

Independent comms consultancy Powerscourt has appointed Steve Marinker (above) from Maitland as its head of corporate. Marinker, who will report to Powerscourt founder Rory Godson, said he wanted to capture the "energy, ingenuity and ambition of consumer PR" and apply it to corporate communications. Prior to joining Powerscourt, Marinker was a partner and head of corporate at Maitland. Before this, he was managing director at Havas PR London between 2012 and 2015.

Mark Smith joins Dods board

Mark Smith, formerly the chair and managing partner of Bell Pottinger, has become a non-executive director of Dods Group, the publisher and information firm that also owns 40 per cent of Lord Bell and Jonathan Lehrle's new agency Sans Frontières. Smith was FD of Chime for 21 years until earlier this year, alongside the role he held with Bell Pottinger. Corporate comms specialist Angela Entwistle also becomes a non-exec, as Sir William Wells and Lord Adonis step down. The company also says goodbye to CEO Guy Cleaver.

M&C Saatchi hires 'This girl can' PR chief

Advertising agency M&C Saatchi has appointed Sport England PR chief Kate Bosomworth as chief marketing officer. Bosomworth was a key figure behind Sport England's 'This girl can' campaign. Read the full story here.

MSL's Czech in

MSL has opened an office in Prague, after integrating Publicis' PR operations in the Czech Republic into its operation. The 10-person team is led by director Michal Procházka as director under the guidance of Sebastian Hejnowski, CEO at MSL CEE. Michal Procházka will report to Tomáš Varga, CEO of Publicis One in the Czech Republic. MSL said it could not name specific clients of the Czech team, but said its key sectors included travel & tourism, consumer goods, food and beverage and manufacturing. MSL also recently revamped its French operation with an acquisition.

Big Partnership reports growth

Scotland-headquartered agency Big Partnership says it has secured more than £600,000 of new business in the first half of its financial year, which began 1 June. These include work with Aberdeen Football Club, Ambassador Group's Park Quadrant Residences in Glasgow, the European Tour golf during the Scottish Open, luxury ice cream brand Equi's and others. Its headcount is now 102.

Clifford French to promote sports awards

Laureus World Sports Awards has appointed Clifford French to implement a communications and influencer campaign in the UK ahead of the 2018 awards ceremony, which is being held in Monaco on 27 February.

