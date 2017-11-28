Hughes Network Systems selects MWWPR as global AOR

NEW YORK: Global satellite network provider Hughes Network Systems has chosen MWWPR as global PR AOR.

MWWPR began working with Hughes in October after an RFP process that started in the summer. The account is co-led by Dawn Lauer, SVP and MD of the firm’s b-to-b practice, and Karen Clyne, national tech practice lead and San Francisco GM.

The work will include social and digital marketing, influencer relations, content creation, executive thought leadership, public affairs, advocacy, cause marketing, and partner-alliance PR, according to the announcement. MWWPR will work with Hughes in North America and parts of Europe. The contract is for one year.

"We’re applying our ‘corpsumer’ approach [to Hughes], viewing everything through a corporate, consumer, and public affairs lens," said Bret Werner, president at MWWPR. "We’re doing traditional, digital, and content, and helping them with their narrative process using our StoryCorps to help corporations better tell their story to their stakeholders."

Representatives from Hughes were not immediately available for comment.

Hughes Network Systems is a subsidiary of Hughes Communications. The company provides satellite internet through HughesNet, which provides internet to more than 1 million subscribers in North America, Brazil, and Colombia.

"[Hughes is] a very intriguing high-performance company," Werner said. "People are unaware that Hughes pioneered satellite internet and that it has changed immensely over the years."

Earlier this year, MWWPR was brought on as AOR for Barefoot Wine and to support Primesight in the U.K. for the launch of LinkUK. The agency’s 2016 global revenue was $58 million, the same as the previous year.