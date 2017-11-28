These 8 brands are reviving hurricane relief efforts for Giving Tuesday

While many brands are celebrating Giving Tuesday by donating to cancer, youth, or veterans' organizations, some are remembering the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
It’s been a few months since Houston was flooded by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma landed in Florida, and Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico. While donations were strong right after the storms, the disasters have largely faded from the public eye despite cleanup that’s still going on.
President Donald Trump’s Giving Tuesday statement remembered the victims of this year’s hurricanes.
Some brands are also taking advantage of Giving Tuesday to encourage people to donate to disaster relief and those who lost their homes and livelihoods to the hurricanes.
Adidas and Houston Rockets
.@adidas is donating to Hurricane relief for every assist @JHarden13 dishes out this season (Fun Fact: he currently leads the @NBA). You can give too: https://t.co/i9169LxnQT #GivingTuesday #NBACares #RocketsGiveBack pic.twitter.com/CBeTrLOmYT— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 28, 2017
Lowe’s
#GivingTuesday Your donation DOUBLES with w/ a matching gift from Lowe's - HELP rebuild! #Lowes #AmericanRedCross https://t.co/P2qdmxwVP5 pic.twitter.com/TRBsHCQ12s— Lowe's (@Lowes) November 28, 2017
Purina
In celebration of Thanksgiving & @TheNatlDogShow, share what makes your pet the best using #DogThanking & tagging @Purina. For every story told or RT thru 11/26 we’ll donate $1 (up to $50K) to @GreaterGoodorg, aiding pets & people in hurricane relief. pic.twitter.com/Nf7pSL33Pu— Purina (@Purina) November 22, 2017
TouchTunes
It's #GivingTuesday! We're proud to support #HispanicFederation & PR hurricane relief w/ @Lin_Manuel's #AlmostLikePraying. Play it on #TouchTunes jukeboxes. ??? @wbr pic.twitter.com/9tuEkhRcti— TouchTunes (@TouchTunes) November 28, 2017
Hormel Foods
Employees @HormelFoods are packing boxes with @MATTER_ngo for hurricane relief efforts today! #GivingTuesday2017 pic.twitter.com/X4N0m3Uqfc— Kelly Braaten (@klbraaten) November 28, 2017
American Financial Network
It's #GivingTuesday and we want to help everyone affected by recent hurricanes. Donate today and we will match every dollar. #HurricaneReliefhttps://t.co/IaCwG455K5— AFN Corp. (@AFNcorp) November 28, 2017
The Coast Guard Foundation
The Coast Guard Foundation is a Non profit organization which supports CG members & their families across the globe through education, support and relief. Recently, they've helped CG members displaced by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. #GivingTuesday https://t.co/kmGLWNGXby— U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) November 28, 2017