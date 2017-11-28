These 8 brands are reviving hurricane relief efforts for Giving Tuesday

Brands such as Adidas, Lowe's, and Purina focused their donation efforts on relief for those impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

While many brands are celebrating Giving Tuesday by donating to cancer, youth, or veterans' organizations, some are remembering the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

It’s been a few months since Houston was flooded by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma landed in Florida, and Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico. While donations were strong right after the storms, the disasters have largely faded from the public eye despite cleanup that’s still going on.

President Donald Trump’s Giving Tuesday statement remembered the victims of this year’s hurricanes.

Some brands are also taking advantage of Giving Tuesday to encourage people to donate to disaster relief and those who lost their homes and livelihoods to the hurricanes.

Adidas and Houston Rockets

Lowe’s

Purina

In celebration of Thanksgiving & @TheNatlDogShow, share what makes your pet the best using #DogThanking & tagging @Purina. For every story told or RT thru 11/26 we’ll donate $1 (up to $50K) to @GreaterGoodorg, aiding pets & people in hurricane relief. pic.twitter.com/Nf7pSL33Pu — Purina (@Purina) November 22, 2017

TouchTunes

Hormel Foods

American Financial Network

It's #GivingTuesday and we want to help everyone affected by recent hurricanes. Donate today and we will match every dollar. #HurricaneReliefhttps://t.co/IaCwG455K5 — AFN Corp. (@AFNcorp) November 28, 2017

The Coast Guard Foundation