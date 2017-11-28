Breakfast Briefing, 11.28.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

Tumblr’s head of comms exits

As the blogging site’s founder and CEO David Karp announced his departure, Tumblr’s head of communications Karen Shosfy also announced she was leaving for a job at Viacom. There’s speculation that the string of acquisitions since 2013, first Tumblr bought by Yahoo than Yahoo by Oath, is what caused Karp to leave.

The tax bill on shaky ground

The Republican’s tax bill, which Trump has said he wants to sign before Christmas, is potentially facing more defectors in the Senate. Senator Bob Corker said he may vote no on the bill, along with Senators Ron Johnson and Steve Daines. Three "no" votes from Republicans, if no Democrats support the bill, will sink it. The Senate looks to vote this week. The CBO found that the Senate’s tax bill bill would hurt low income Americans.

SoftBank looks to buy stake in Uber

The Japanese mobile and internet provider bid to buy a minority stake in the ride sharing company. The deal is backed by Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who was tasked with turning around Uber’s reputation and financial state when he joined in August. SoftBank is bidding for a stake as the startup deals with fallout from a massive hack, which the company covered up.

More Weinstein allegations

A new lawsuit claims Harvey Weinstein and his company engaged in sex trafficking "by benefiting from, and knowingly facilitating" Weinstein’s foreign travel where he would coerce women into sexual acts in return for acting work. The suit was filed by British actress Kadian Noble.

The Mooch threatens to sue Tufts University

Anthony Scaramucci threatened to sue a Tufts grad student who wrote a critical editorial of him in the university's student paper. Scaramucci was slated to hold an event at Tufts, his alma mater, on Monday, but the school postponed it. The editorial called for Scaramucci to be dismissed from the school’s board, The Mooch tweeted about the editorial, saying, in part, "You can’t defame people in America because you don’t like their political views."