Muck Rack hires Mike Schneider as marketing head

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has hired Mike Schneider as head of marketing.

Schneider started in the role today and reports to Gregory Galant, CEO of Sawhorse Media, which owns Muck Rack and the Shorty Awards. His team includes one direct report currently, but that may change as the company evaluates its marketing capability and other operations, Schneider said.

He is joining the PR software company to shape its strategic development and growth of its marketing, brand, and revenue, while working closely with sales, product, and customer success, said Galant via email.

"I am continuing to flesh out our leadership position both editorially, in terms of the value we provide and the message we put out to the market, but also [figuring out] how we can partner with existing customers to ensure their success," Schneider said. "Once [customers are] successful, that’s the biggest part of marketing."

Schneider said his experience involves helping startups scale and solve problems. He explained that, In the case of PR, email spam and a lack of accountability continues to plague the industry. Muck Rack, as a journalist database, hopes to address those problems by providing a thriving community of journalists and PR pros with more effective measurement.

Schneider most recently led marketing for Nestio, a startup for real estate marketing and leasing that’s raised almost $12 million in venture capital over a couple seed rounds, an angel round, and a Series A.

Prior to that, he was head of marketing and VP of growth at Conversocial and an early member of MongoDB. He also founded his own digital marketing consultancy.

Muck Rack clients include Mastercard, Pepsi, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Muck Rack hired Joanna Firneno as director of customer success in April.