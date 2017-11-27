PNC Bank acquires The Trout Group

The bank also plans on combining the firm with subsidiary Solebury Communications.

PITTSBURGH: PNC Bank has acquired The Trout Group, a healthcare-focused firm with IR and strategic advisory services.

The deal is expected to close in late December. At that time, the regional bank will combine Trout with subsidiary Solebury Communications, according to a press release.

A representative from PNC Bank was not immediately available for comment.

The newly combined entity of Solebury Trout Communications will have a staff of more than 60 IR and strategic comms pros. It will also maintain its affiliation with Solebury Capital, an equity capital markets advisory firm.

This acquisition represents the next step in PNC’s plans to form a "major communications and advisory practice" as Solebury Capital also builds its corporate comms practice, a statement said.

Trout Group CEO Jonathan Fassberg will help lead Solebury Trout alongside the current leadership team – Jeff Grossman and Lisa Wolford, the co-CEOs of Solebury Communications. Fassberg, Grossman, and Wolford will report to Solebury’s executive committee, headed by Alan Sheriff, Ted Hatfield, and Victor Cohn.

Solebury Trout will retain the entirety of Trout Group’s staff, numbering more than 30.

Trout has more than 80 clients in life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. It has offices in New York, Greater Boston, San Francisco, and London.