Breakfast Briefing, 11.27.2017: The 4 stories PR pros need to know on Monday morning

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Online retailers compete with Amazon on Cyber Monday, advertisers pull campaigns from YouTube again, CNN responds to Trump's tweet, and sexual harassment fallout continues.

News

Happy Cyber Monday
Online retailers are slashing prices today. Some, like Walmart, are using today as yet another opportunity to compete with Amazon. While others are looking to cap off a strong weekend of holiday sales. Black Friday set a new 24-hour spending record of more than $5 billion, 16.9% higher than last year.

YouTube ads in hot water again
Advertisers including Adidas, Deutsche Bank, and Mars suspended their ad campaigns on the site after learning their ads appeared on videos that sexualized children. YouTube said in a statement Friday: "There shouldn’t be any ads running on this content, and we are working urgently to fix this." YouTube has had trouble with advertisers before when ads appeared on videos with extremist content.

Trump’s long weekend tweets
If you weren’t watching the President’s Twitter over the weekend, he took another opportunity to tweet about CNN and the Alabama Senate race. Trump tweeted that CNN International represented the U.S. poorly, but CNN’c comms team had a thing to say about that. The CNN Communication profile replied: "It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours." Former FBI Director James Comey weighed in, tweeting shortly after: "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."

Sexual harassment fallout continues
Trump has been careful not to explicitly endorse Alabama candidate Roy Moore (whose comms director left before Thanksgiving), instead taking the route of bashing his opponent Doug Jones, even though some think that is still creating a rift in the Republican party. Accused Michigan Democrat John Conyers also stepped down from his influential role on the House Judiciary Committee.

