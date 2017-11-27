Breakfast Briefing, 11.27.2017: The 4 stories PR pros need to know on Monday morning

Happy Cyber Monday

Online retailers are slashing prices today. Some, like Walmart, are using today as yet another opportunity to compete with Amazon. While others are looking to cap off a strong weekend of holiday sales. Black Friday set a new 24-hour spending record of more than $5 billion, 16.9% higher than last year.

YouTube ads in hot water again

Advertisers including Adidas, Deutsche Bank, and Mars suspended their ad campaigns on the site after learning their ads appeared on videos that sexualized children. YouTube said in a statement Friday: "There shouldn’t be any ads running on this content, and we are working urgently to fix this." YouTube has had trouble with advertisers before when ads appeared on videos with extremist content.

Trump’s long weekend tweets

If you weren’t watching the President’s Twitter over the weekend, he took another opportunity to tweet about CNN and the Alabama Senate race. Trump tweeted that CNN International represented the U.S. poorly, but CNN’c comms team had a thing to say about that. The CNN Communication profile replied: "It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours." Former FBI Director James Comey weighed in, tweeting shortly after: "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst ?? — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

Sexual harassment fallout continues

Trump has been careful not to explicitly endorse Alabama candidate Roy Moore (whose comms director left before Thanksgiving), instead taking the route of bashing his opponent Doug Jones, even though some think that is still creating a rift in the Republican party. Accused Michigan Democrat John Conyers also stepped down from his influential role on the House Judiciary Committee.