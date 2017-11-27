Uber UK signs Spurs man to lead 'community engagement' team

The existing five-strong community engagement team works to build good relationships with Uber's drivers across the UK, listening to their feedback and concerns.

The team was set up at the start of the year and previously led on an interim basis by another senior Uber employee, who remains with the company in an operations role. It has been running roundtable events and expos for drivers, and working with the Greenlight Hubs, drop-in centres for drivers located in each of the 20-plus cities and regions where Uber operates in the UK and Ireland.

Davison's team also works with the company's UK policy, comms and marketing team, including with its UK public affairs agency, Portland. Its UK comms chief Alex Belardinelli has been with the company for two years.

Davison arrived earlier this month following nearly a decade at Tottenham Hotspur FC as head of community relations, where issues around the club's stadium redevelopment were a key priority.

His time at Spurs saw the club win permission to redevelop its stadium - planning permission was first granted in 2011 by Haringey Council and an updated proposal was approved in 2015. Construction has now begun, and the ground is due to be ready next summer.

Davison had joined Spurs in 2008 in what was initially intended as a CSR role, having previously worked for public affairs agency FD-LLM. He was a parliamentary researcher prior to his three years with the agency.

Uber, which last week revealed it had been victim of a data breach last year, continues to run in the UK capital pending an appeal against Transport for London's decision not to renew its operating license.



