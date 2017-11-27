Is Moz really Monty in a bigger suit?' It could be the reason why the campaign lacks talkability

In today's fast-forward, ad-blocking, box set-watching world, I take my hat off to John Lewis for making one of the few campaigns people still talk about. Until now.

While adam&eve/DDB had been making amazing ads for the retailer since 2009, the point where they became truly epic was in 2013 with the Bear and the Hare.

This campaign marked a moment when Christmas advertising turned to movie-quality scripts, animation and production to gain the attention of an arguably entertainment-gorged public.

I spent last night looking back over all the campaign with my four-year-old son. He loved them all, and Moz was of course a real winner. But why had it perhaps not sustained the great public interest like the previous campaigns? In my opinion, it’s got nothing to do with PR around the campaign, which has been mooted as a factor. Moz is still a really good campaign, but it doesn’t seem new or different enough. It actually felt like a sequel to Monty the Penguin.

