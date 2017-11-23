Watch: Argos seeks to sooth Black Friday shoppers with kitten video channel

Argos has launched a video channel showing kittens on YouTube that is designed to de-stress shoppers this Black Friday (24 November).

The video, created in partnership with Argos' PR agency Hope&Glory, is online from today, offering shoppers the chance to watch kittens play, snuggle and sleep in a tranquil room laden with scratching posts and soft toys.

Shoppers can also access the stream via the Argos homepage.

Mark Steel, digital director at Argos, said: "We know that Black Friday can feel a little overwhelming for some people as they search for the best deals, so we took this opportunity to offer a calming solution in the midst of what is, for many, a shopping frenzy.

"The calming impact that animals have on people is well documented, so our kitten stream is designed to offer the ultimate take-a-break moment - a 'paws' for breath."

Black Friday falls on the last Friday in November and typically offers consumers major discounts on products.

Got a Black Friday stunt you want to share with PRWeek? Drop our news team a line here.

Read next: Argos launches fast-paced Christmas campaign packed with elves, super sleighs and a unique competition for kids



