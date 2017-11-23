ABI thanks agency for successful Budget campaign (and for proving insurance industry does have a sense of humour)

The Association of British Insurers has welcomed Chancellor Philip Hammond's decision not to increase Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) in the Budget, saying that agency Third City's #IPTsUnfair campaign "did the trick".

The insurance industry body argued that it was wrong to further increase the burden on people for being responsible by taking out insurance, noting that the standard rate of IPT has doubled to 12 per cent in the past 18 months.

PR agency Third City then created a hidden-camera style film (below), produced by Curveball Media, showing people being fined for doing the 'responsible thing', such as picking up dog poo, locking their front door, or stopping at a zebra crossing.

Since being published at the start of the month across social channels, the #IPTsUnfair video has received 1.5m views from a paid social push worth less than £5,000, and 45,000 views on the organic version, Third City said.

Mail on Sunday personal finance editor Jeff Prestridge described the video as "the best thing the association has produced in many a year", adding: "For once, I side with the insurnace industry."

The ABI's campaign was also reported in City AM and the Guardian, while coverage of a related Bupa study was secured in the Independent.

ABI head of comms Anthony Wright said: "We really wanted to up the ante ahead of this Budget and show just how absurd it is to punish responsible behaviour. Our #IPTsUnfair campaign did the trick in making the public much more aware of what had previously been a classic stealth tax.

"It also surprised a few people as it showed the insurance industry could have a sense of humour. While we’re pleased we got a result this time, we won’t be getting complacent and need to keep getting this message across."

Teneo Blue Rubicon also works for the ABI but was not involved in the public-facing campaign.