Stadium Goods names Moxie AOR

The firm has also recently won business from College Humor, Daily Harvest, and Hourglass Cosmetics.

LOS ANGELES: Stadium Goods has hired Moxie Communications Group as AOR.

The firm is overseeing media relations and PR efforts, including thought leadership and both business and consumer initiatives. Four staffers are working on the account out of the New York office.

Stadium Goods recently said it is expanding into China by partnering with Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global. The brand recorded $1 million in sales in one day following launch. It expects to surpass $100 million in gross merchandise volume and 300% year-over-year growth, a spokesperson said, adding that Moxie will work on behalf of Stadium Goods in partnership with Alibaba’s in-house PR team.

Founded by Jed Stiller and John McPheters, Stadium Goods raised $4.6 million in a funding round led by Forerunner Ventures early this year. The Chernin Group is among its investors, according to TechCrunch.

Stadium Goods also works with Heir PR, according to a spokesperson.

The firm named Corinna Pieloch its first partner in September, overseeing the firm’s western region while founder Taryn Langer, to whom Pieloch reports, oversees the east region from the New York office.

Its other clients include Dollar Shave Club, Casper, Forerunner Ventures, and Trivago.