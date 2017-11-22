World Airways books Zapwater for relaunch

The firm will handle all U.S. PR for World Airways' 2018 relaunch.

MIAMI: World Airways has chosen Zapwater Communications as PR AOR for its 2018 relaunch.

The firm will support World Airways’ relaunch in the U.S. next year. The agency will work on PR and social media campaigns, media relations, influencer targeting, events, and partnerships for the airline’s re-emergence.

World Airways ceased operations in March 2014 after filing for bankruptcy and failing to secure funding from investors, according to Bloomberg. Investment firm 777 Partners bought the airline’s intellectual property with plans to relaunch as a low-cost, long-haul airline, according to a statement from the group.

World Airways was founded in 1948 in Atlanta. Post-relaunch, it plans to have hubs in Miami and Los Angeles for flights to Asia and Latin America.

Ed Wegel is leading the airline as CEO; Freddie Laker is serving as its CMO.

Zapwater works primarily with lifestyle brands, including hospitality, travel, fashion, and consumer products. The agency has worked with airlines in the past, including Icelandair and China’s Hainan Airlines. Zapwater has offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, according to a statement from the firm.

Zapwater and World Airlines were not immediately available for comment.