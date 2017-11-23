In brief: JBP gets SAD for CEO, wins for Mercieca, Fox, Stand Agency and TAG

JBP hires Anderson-Dixon as CEO, Shock win for Mercieca, Fox hired for fintech launch, and more from PRWeek UK.

JBP hires Anderson-Dixon as CEO

The 35-strong PR and public affairs agency JBP has appointed Steve Anderson-Dixon (pictured above) as CEO. Its founder Jennifer Bryant Pearson becomes founder director and will focus on client development. Anderson-Dixon, a former chief operating officer of Trinity Mirror's regionals division, who has also worked for Western Morning News and Northcliffe Media, had previously sat on the JBP board. Major clients include logistics firm Palletways, National Grid and the UK Vaping Industry Association. Chris Lawrance and James Turgoose will continue as MDs, based in Bristol and London respectively. JBP does not appear in PRWeek's 2017 Top 150 but has previously been a top 100 UK agency.

Shock win for Mercieca

Integrated agency Mercieca will now be managing all of the PR for sports bra maker Shock Absorber, including the launch of its first activewear collection from November.

Fox hired for fintech launch

B2b specialist Fox Agency has been appointed by TruNarrative, a global provider of fraud, identity and compliance solutions. It was tasked with supporting its launch and creating and generating ongoing comms to establish Leeds, New Jersey and Asia-based TruNarrative across global markets.

Floristry site picks Stand Agency

Online floristry marketplace Florismart has appointed Stand Agency to help raise awareness of the skill of floristry. The agency has been tasked with providing PR support for a UK tour of the ‘floristry education bus’.

Allingham and Andrews' agency opens

Ben Allingham, formerly head of PR at Hype Clothing, has launched Pineapple PR. The agency began trading last week and also includes Ally Andrews, formerly of music specialist PerfectStorm PR. Prior to working in fashion with Hype and as a freelancer, Allingham specialised in alcohol PR.

TAG wins Checkit brief

Automated monitoring technology and digital work management firm Checkit has briefed comms agency Technical Associates Group (TAG) to provide media relations support, as well as handle social media and content creation.



