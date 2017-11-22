Budget 2017: Gags and giveaways but 'Spreadsheet Phil' is no showman and can't hide the bad news

Chancellor Phillip Hammond unveiled the Government's Budget this afternoon, in which he announced cuts to stamp duty for first-time buyers and an investment fund to enliven UK productivity, a significant proportion of which will be spent in high-tech industries such as AI and full-fibre broadband.

But a stage-managed joke about Theresa May’s disastrous conference speech, in which the Prime Minister handed him a precautionary packet of cough sweets, failed to lift the mood as Hammond updated the House on the state of the economy and was forced to reveal some gloomy forecasts for growth and GDP. According to social media analysts Talkwalker, sentiment towards Hammond on Twitter immediately following the speech was 72 per cent negative and 28 per cent positive, while stamp duty and housing were the most highly discussed topics around the Budget. A former Treasury special advisor and a senior public affairs consultant and lecturer give their verdict on the Chancellor’s big speech...





On balance, Spreadsheet Phil should probably leave the comedy to others and stick to the numbers It’s often said that the public are largely disinterested in politics. I tend to agree. But that apparent lack of interest shouldn’t seduce the unwary into thinking that the public don’t have a keen sense of how things ‘feel’ politically. And whilst most people don’t follow every twist and turn of the Westminster bubble or every line of a Budget, they do have an uncanny ability to pick up on the one political characteristic that they value the most – authenticity. Mr Hammond has a reputation as being ‘Spreadsheet Phil’ for a reason. He’s first and foremost a numbers man. If you were buying a new house, you’d probably want him to help you get a mortgage, but not organise your house-warming party. Humour can be an issue for him. His joke last year about getting the sack very soon fell flat, when the NICs on the self-employed backfired. And even though some of his Spring Budget 2017 lines were quite funny, the comic mantle always felt like an ill-fitting suit in that speech. But this time, he conveyed the impression of being on top of the numbers, hence being authentic, and to his credit, he seemed a lot more assured in his attempts at humour. It was more self-depreciatory of his party – the cough sweets and the poking fun at Mr Gove’s ‘economiciky’ words. And for that reason, funnier. People outside the ‘bubble’ will warm to that.

Nor is Mr Hammond a natural showman. Contrast his style today with that of George Osborne. Over the years, Osborne quickly grew into the political maestro, ruthlessly using the Budget as a political weapon. It’s even rumoured that sometimes officials ‘manufactured’ announcements to provide the humour opportunity. And there was almost a swirl of an imaginary magician’s cape, as he produced the ‘rabbit out of the hat’ moments designed to wrong-foot the opposition and dazzle the media. Mr Hammond is the other end of that. Steady, cool, and in his own word - balanced. He is a man of habit, allegedly even to the point that he likes tomato soup, a lot, like nearly every day. And he’s particular, liking only paragraphs with three sentences in. Today Mr Hammond stayed true to his personality and style. He was sensible. He was balanced. Very sensible. Very balanced. He judged the humour better. He referenced his cabinet colleagues extensively, conveying a sense of unity and harmony against the reality of the harsh divisions. And he referenced the individual nations and regions extensively, too. All in all, a surprisingly assured performance given some of the mishaps in the Spring. But I had a sense that the long litany of disappointing numbers on GDP that he read out in ‘spreadsheet’ style is the real story of tough times ahead. And this is something that he’ll continue to remind his more bonkers backbench colleagues of in the difficult months ahead. Peter Carroll was the former special advisor to Danny Alexander MP from 2010-2015 and is now director of Tendo Consulting