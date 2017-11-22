Breakfast Briefing, 11.22.2017: Uber's latest crisis

It's another mess for new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to clean up. Comms pros are giving him high marks for explaining his plans.

Comms experts are giving new Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi high marks for his 500-word explanation of how he plans to clean up the latest mess left for him by predecessor Travis Kalanick. Here’s Uber’s new crisis in a nutshell; Hackers stole the personal information of 57 million customers and drivers; Uber paid the cyber attackers $100,000 to keep the incident quiet; this week, the ride-hailing service fired its chief security officer and a deputy for giving the hackers hush money, according to Bloomberg.

The Trump-Ball feud has entered a new phase. President Donald Trump dedicated several tweets to mocking LaVar Ball, calling the outspoken basketball dad a "fool" and "a poor man’s version of Don King but without the hair." The squabble may be a win for Ball’s Big Baller Brand, but it certainly is not for actor LeVar Burton, who is getting trolled on social media by confused Trump supporters.

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Meg Whitman explains her departure. The CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise said she is stepping down in part because "the next CEO needs to be a deeper technologist," according to Fortune. She also told employees in a memo that her decision to exit in favor of company veteran Antonio Neri shouldn’t come as a surprise, according to Business Insider.

New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo is calling for Twitter to do some serious soul searching about how it approaches extremists. He suggests the platform assign "badges of status or shame" to members, depending on how they use Twitter. "It’s time for Twitter to scrap one of its founding principles: the idea that it is an anything-goes paradise," he wrote.

And you think you have clients that don’t understand the media. Check out this article on app sensation HQ, whose CEO threatened to fire its star host for speaking to the Daily Beast and having the temerity to mention his favorite lunch spot without approval. It’s either a laugh-filled holiday commute read, or a cringe-inducing one, depending on your perspective.