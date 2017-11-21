Nutanix hires Cisco veteran Jennifer Massaro as global PR head

SAN JOSE, CA: Jennifer Massaro has joined Nutanix as global PR head after exiting Cisco last month.

Based in San Jose, California, Massaro is reporting to Tonya Chin, VP of IR and corporate communications, the company said in a statement.

Massaro said she is focused on looking at how the company and its comms division can operate at scale. She oversees three people on the PR team, with one staffer handling comms in Asia-Pacific and EMEA, another overseeing corporate and federal PR, and one other specialist focused on various capacities.

Hotwire handles Nutanix’s corporate account. The company works with other firms by region and vertical, such as PR Paradigm in France, NSPR in the U.K., Phronesis PR in Germany and Austria, and DeePR in the Netherlands. Nutanix also works with the Hoffman Agency in multiple countries in Asia-Pacific and Ruder Finn in India.

The San Jose-based cloud computing company was founded in 2009. It beat expectations in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings with revenue of $226.1 million, a 62% year-over-year increase, and a net loss of $50.6 million, according to ZDNet.

At Cisco, Massaro led PR for strategic alliances and innovations as corporate PR manager. Prior to taking a two-year sabbatical from 2013 to 2015, she had a stint of almost six years in strategic comms at Cisco. Massaro has also worked at Philips Electronics and Software Publishing Corporation, according to her LinkedIn account.

Cisco hired former VMWare communications leader Oliver Roll as SVP and chief communications officer last December.

This story was updated on November 22 with additional information.