Taylor Herring's first TV ad foray is unbroken three-minute shot of Samsung washing machine during Gogglebox

Samsung and PR agency Taylor Herring will make history on Friday night, with what it claims is the longest single-shot TV ad ever screened in the UK.

The three-minute second ad, which will run during Gogglebox and feature a bespoke Channel 4 branded introduction, promotes the brand’s QuickDrive washing machine, which claims to half washing time without affecting performance.

The campaign was created by Taylor Herring, marking the PR agency’s first foray into TV advertising. It was created by director Peter Mountstevens and producers Sam Corry and Max Gheysens, and the film was produced by Charlie Watson for Packhorse. The media agency is Starcom.

The idea to feature nothing but a washing machine going round was inspired by new research from Samsung which found the average Brit will spend 1,481 hours across their lifetime watching the washing go round.

It is also influenced by "Slow TV", the phenomenon from Norway that has led to TV broadcasts such as the view from a seven-hour train journey, and the TV "interludes" of the 1950s, which featured shots such as a rotating potter’s wheel to fill gaps in programming.

The ad will be supported by social activity, including from cast members of Gogglebox, who will Tweet about it as it airs.

Mark Seaman, head of domestic appliances, Samsung UK & Ireland, said: "QuickDrive is the fastest and smartest Samsung washing machine ever made and this commercial shines a spotlight on the ‘performance’ of the machine itself to create a mesmerising spectacle where art meets technology."

Pete Clark, agency principal from 4 Sales, added: "We’re really excited to be making TV history with Samsung and building on 4 Sales’ strong track record in ad break innovation. Dedicating an entire ad break to showcasing nothing but the new QuickDrive in action will deliver good clean entertainment for Channel 4 viewers."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign



