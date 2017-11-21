New York Knicks names CBS Sports' Dan Sabreen as comms head

NEW YORK: The New York Knicks have hired Dan Sabreen as the team’s chief communications strategist, effective November 27.

As VP of PR, Sabreen will have oversight of all public relations activities for the NBA team. He will be responsible for developing plans for announcements; working closely with management, the coaching staff, and players on media appearances; driving publicity focused on non-traditional media; and collaborating with marketing on social media, the team said in a statement.

Sabreen will also manage the execution of game-night operations for media and alumni relations.

"I look forward to working with the dedicated local media covering the team and facilitating new national press opportunities across all platforms," Sabreen said, via email. "The Knicks have a passionate fanbase along with broad national appeal, and I’m eager to tell the team’s myriad stories on and off the court."

Sabreen is joining the Knicks after 12 years at CBS Sports, where he most recently served as VP of communications. He helped to oversee publicity for all CBS Sports properties, including broadcast, cable, and social media and worked on campaigns for its coverage of Super Bowl 50, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, NCAA Football, and the PGA Tour. Sabreen also led day-to-day media relations strategy for the CBS Sports Network, promoting on-air talent and managing crisis communications and breaking news.

Previously, he led media relations for Sports America and its properties, including the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic, and the Aflac All-American High School Baseball Classic.