Report says automation and analytics hold key to comms in 2018

Automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) will have big impacts on the marketing and communications industry in 2018.

That is according to a survey by comms and marketing agency Cognito, which questioned 165 marcoms leaders working in the finance, technology and professional services sectors throughout the US, EMEA and APAC regions.

Four-fifths (79 per cent) of respondents to the survey predicted data analytics would have the biggest impact on marcoms over the next 12 months, followed by 57 per cent who think automation will be the most disruptive.

Respondents also identified adaption to disruption (83 per cent) and adaption to technology (80 per cent) as major challenges for their marcoms teams. Securing budget (86 per cent) was the chief concern.

In addition, the survey shows 85 per cent see LinkedIn as increasingly more important as a targeting tool and for hosting paid-for campaigns. Financial media was the second-most-popular platform for this (57 per cent), while Google was third (55 per cent).

Newspapers (21 per cent), TV and radio (17 per cent), and Wikipedia (15 per cent) were found to be the least popular among respondents.

Cognito founder Tom Coombes said: "Much like other industries, marketing and communications is anticipating the potential impact of digital disruption, technology and automation. Adaption to this change relies on turning perceived challenges into opportunities for success.

"Our second annual survey therefore focuses on change, by informing the industry of the right tools, channels and technology to drive business growth and manage reputation."

