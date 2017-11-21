Breakfast Briefing, 11.21.2017: Charlie Rose suspended by CBS News

The longtime anchor was pulled off the air by CBS News after sexual harassment allegations by several women came to light.

CBS This Morning is airing on Tueday without co-host Charlie Rose, who was suspended by the network on Monday night. The veteran TV host was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by eight women in a Washington Post story published on Monday. Three woman also said Rose made inappropriate advances towards them while they were interns, according to a Business Insider report posted Monday evening. Rose’s co-hosts condemned his behavior on Tuesday’s program.

"We are going to continue to do our reporting on this story and other allegations that have come forward." -- @NorahODonnell



"None of us ever thought that we'd be sitting at this table in particular telling this story, but here we are" -- @GayleKing pic.twitter.com/KJUu0HqTyF — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 21, 2017

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson told reporters on Monday night that he’s not backing down after the federal government filed suit to block his company’s $85 billion merger with Time Warner. He also suggested President Donald Trump’s much-tweeted dislike of CNN may be the "elephant in the room" in the government’s decision to block the deal, according to Reuters.

The trolling war between entrepreneur and basketball dad LaVar Ball and President Trump continued on CNN on Monday night. In a whimsical interview with Chris Cuomo, Ball declined to thank Trump for helping to return his son and two other U.C.L.A. basketball players from China, but thanked China’s leader instead. He did wish Trump a "great Thanksgiving."

"Tell Donald Trump to have a great Thanksgiving because Big Baller is ??" - LaVar Ball on CNN pic.twitter.com/A0cIMcmglD — David Astramskas (@redapples) November 21, 2017

Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission has fined Uber nearly $9 million, claiming it allowed 57 drivers to work in the state despite serious red flags in their backgrounds, such as felony convictions. The company has 10 days to pay at least half of the fine or contest it, according to the Denver Post.

Here’s a treat for anyone who digs through stock images for a living. Intrepid Twitter user @ajabernathy has discovered the couple in the "distracted boyfriend meme" in several other shots, and found the paid has much bigger problems than the guy’s short attention span.