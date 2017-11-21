Meantime Brewing hunting for consumer PR firm as Hope&Glory declines to re-pitch

Meantime Brewing Company has called a pitch for consumer PR services, following six years working with Hope&Glory, which has declined to re-pitch.

Rich Myers, managing director at Meantime, told PRWeek a shortlist of agencies had been selected to pitch for the business, which includes press office duties and media relations.

Myers said: "Whilst we’re looking forward to the new PR team bringing new perspectives and creativity to the table across 2018, we wish our friends at Hope&Glory all the success in the future."

On declining to re-pitch for the business, Hope&Glory co-founder James Gordon-MacIntosh said: "We felt that having taken Meantime from a small London brewer to a brand worth millions when SAB Miller bought it, our journey together should end on a high."

Following a takeover by SAB Miller in 2015, Meantime was sold to Japanese group Asahi last October for a reported fee in excess of £2bn.

Gordon-MacIntosh added: "Now it's time for someone else to carry the torch for proper beer as we call last orders. We wish the Meantime team well as they will remain friends long after our client relationship has ended."

Last month, Meantime and Hope&Glory created a series of "Latt-ales" - coffee mixed with beer.

