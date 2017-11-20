MoonPie deletes 'hands to yourself' tweet

November 20, 2017 by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The marshmallow sandwich gave a tip to social media users who have trouble keeping their hands to themselves, but quickly thought better of it.

News

CHATTANOOGA, TN: Marshmallow sandwich snack MoonPie posted—and quickly deleted—a tweet on Monday alluding to sexual harassment amid a swarm of allegations against politicians and other public figures.

"You won’t have trouble keeping your hands to yourself if your hands are full of delicious MoonPies," the brand tweeted.

A representative from The Tombras Group, which has been working with MoonPie for three years and started handling the brand’s social media one year ago, could not be reached for comment. A MoonPie representative also could not be reached for comment.

Some social media users who spotted the tweet before it disappeared were not happy with the brand making light of the topic.

One Twitter user replied to MoonPie's tweet, writing, "Which part of this is supposed to be funny? The part where you promote your product by alluding to sexual harassment?"

Another person tweeted, "The MoonPie Rule > The Pence Rule," referencing Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to spend time alone with women other than his wife.

The tweet was posted as people have been coming forward in unprecedented numbers to accuse executives, entertainers, politicians, and other public figures of improper sexual behavior. In recent weeks, scandals have swirled around individuals including studio executive Harvey Weinstein, comedian Louis C.K., actor Kevin Spacey, and politicians Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now