Sorrell faces House of Lords grilling on the future of advertising

WPP chief executive Martin Sorrell will be questioned by the House of Lords on a number of topics related to the future of advertising.

The session with the House of Lords Communications Committee is part of its inquiry investigating the U.K. advertising industry that was launched in early September. It will take place on Tuesday.



Under the investigation, the committee has been hearing evidence from invited witnesses, spanning agencies and brands. The sessions are set to end next month with the goal of reporting to the government early next year.

Sorrell will have the chance to present his views on issues facing the industry to the committee. This includes the approach the government should take in developing new relationships with the E.U. and other trading partners to support advertising in the U.K. and whether there are concerns for continued access to talent from international markets.

The committee will also explore the following issues:

The implications of Brexit;

How immigration policy could better support the advertising industry;

The role of Google and Facebook;

The role of universities in providing skills for the advertising industry;

Best practices for making the advertising industry more diverse.

The evidence session, which is open to the public, will begin at 2.30 p.m. GMT in Committee Room 2 of the House of Lords.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.