Breakfast Briefing, 11.20.2017: YouTube's latest safety crisis

YouTube has shut down the popular Toy Freaks channel after accusations that its content includes videos that exploit children. Several U.K.-based marketers have suspended advertising on the YouTube platform after an investigation by The Times. The channel had attracted 7 billion views since its 2011 launch, according to Campaign.

Actor Jeffrey Tambor has quit the Amazon show Transparent after colleagues on the show accused him of sexual harassment, according to Deadline. "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent," he said in a statement.

Fox News Channel is standing by Hannity amid a campaign by Media Matters to get advertisers to pull their spots from the show. The network told CNN that the Media Matters push, in response to host Sean Hannity’s coverage of the Roy Moore scandal, is "nothing more than political opportunism based on deceit."

In the perfect social media feud for Thanksgiving week, President Donald Trump has taken umbrage with celebrity basketball dad LaVar Ball not being thankful enough for his efforts to return LiAngelo Ball from China after he was accused of shoplifting. Trump’s other Twitter targets this weekend included Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

About those ‘Bond villain’ photos...Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that he didn’t realize images of him holding a batch of $1 bills bearing his signature would be made public, let alone go viral. "Let me just say, I was very excited about having my signature on the money," he told the network.