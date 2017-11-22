National Crime Agency bolsters internal comms amid 'major transformation'

The National Crime Agency (NCA) is planning a technical revolution in its internal comms as it undergoes a two-year transformation programme across the organisation.

Steve Ivie has been appointed as head of digital and internal comms at the NCA, which works to disrupt serious and organised crime such as cyber crime, modern slavery and organised immigration crime.

"Comms at the NCA is recognised as an operational tool," said Ivie, who had been head of digital at the NCA for more than three years before being appointed in the internal comms role.

"Crime is changing at an incredible pace, so we need to change with it and evolve to stay ahead of criminality, so almost every single part of the agency is being transformed over the next couple of years."

As transformation of the agency is underway, Ivie explained that it was critical to "communicate effectively around the geographically diverse estate" with the 4,200 officers who work in 130 countries around the world.

"We have a lot of people in a lot of places, so making sure they feel engaged, informed and can help define the shape the agency takes is important," added Ivie.

He explained that becoming more technologically enabled was a key part of the transformation of the NCA, with that goal mirrored within internal comms.

"We want to take greater advantage of the opportunities that digital provides, which internally would mean officers in different locations and countries being able to engage, network and have access to expertise not in their immediate contacts," said Ivie.

"It is about making officers more engaged and helping them to do their jobs better."

More collaboration, two-way communication and dialogue is a key goal for Ivie, who previously worked at the Department of Energy and Climate Change as senior digital communications manager before joining the NCA in 2014.

In his expanded role, Ivie is responsible for around 13 members of a wider 27-strong comms team.

"With comms you see the impact you are having, which might be about helping parents have difficult conversations with their children around sexual exploitation, or crowd-sourcing information to disrupt crime, and I love it," he added.

"That’s really the reason I got into this job and I can’t imagine working anywhere else right now."



