Former Webster PR SVP launches new Nashville shop, 2911 Enterprises

Jeremy Westby was SVP at Webster PR, whose founder has been accused of sexual assault.

NASHVILLE, TN: Jeremy Westby, former SVP at now-defunct Webster PR, has launched a new venture called 2911 Enterprises.

The Nashville-based agency will look to go beyond what was Webster’s primary client base of music and entertainment to include actors, authors, sports figures, and corporations. Its services will include PR, media, marketing, publicity, production, and digital capabilities.

Westby’s LinkedIn account indicted the agency launched this month. He declined to comment on the matter.

The name, 2911 Enterprises, comes from Jeremiah 29:11 in the Old Testament.

Webster PR founder Kirt Webster was accused of sexual assault by former client Austin Rick this month. He has denied the allegations. Nashville police have said they won’t pursue charges because the statute of limitations has been exceeded.

Westby acquired the assets of Webster and started a new business incorporated in Nashville, according to a person familiar with the matter. 2911 is a separate entity from Westby PR, which was never incorporated due to client flight.

Meanwhile, former Webster VP Scott Adkins took some clients with him to form Adkins PR, which has Billy Ray Cyrus and Naomi Judd on its roster, per Fox 17. Westby defended Webster’s character but didn’t address the allegations in an interview with the channel.