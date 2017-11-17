Breakfast Briefing, 11.17.2017: Controversial Christmas campaigns and ill-considered tweets

Added 1 hour ago by Frank Washkuch , Be the first to comment

The 5 stories PR pros need to know to finish the week on the right foot.

News

Think through your holiday campaign...British baker Greggs has apologized for placing not Baby Jesus but a sausage roll in a nativity set in its Advent calendar. Sales of the menu item are reportedly up despite the controversy.

...and beware of itchy Twitter fingers. The Defense Department said Thursday that it didn’t mean to retweet a message calling on President Donald Trump to resign. The Pentagon said an employee "erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense."

Tweets from a glass house. President Trump, who was accused of improper sexual behavior by numerous women during the 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted Thursday night about Sen. Al Franken’s (D-MN) acknowledged improper behavior towards anchorwoman Leann Tweeden in 2006. Trump has so far managed to avoid questions about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

BuzzFeed numbers disappoint. The millennial-focused site is expected to drastically miss its 2017 revenue targets by 15% to 20%, according to The Wall Street Journal. Its prospects of going public next year are also looking very unlikely, according to the newspaper.

More glowing reviews for Tesla. The company again wowed journalists by unveiling an electric big rig on Thursday night. The Tesla Semi’s battery reportedly has a range of 500 miles. Also prompting fawning coverage -- and nightmares of a robot revolution -- is Boston Dynamics’ unveiling of Atlas, its hulking robot that can do backflips.

