Lippe Taylor hires Elisabeth Bromberg in digital, social role

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor has hired former Kiehl’s global social marketing director Elisabeth Bromberg as SVP of digital and social.

Based in New York, Bromberg is reporting to Tina Cervera, chief creative and digital officer, a fellow VaynerMedia veteran who was hired in September. Bromberg started in the role on October 23.

Bromberg is overseeing the social media strategist and digital account team and working on accounts such as Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Cetaphil, Differin, and Allergan.

Bromberg has joined the agency from cosmetics brand retailer Kiehl’s, where she served as director of global social marketing. She spearheaded parent company’s L’Oreal’s international social media education initiative and oversaw digital campaigns. Bromberg has also served as a director of social marketing at MullenLowe Profero and a strategist at VaynerMedia.

Bromberg also worked at Publicis Groupe’s MRY in social and digital roles. She has worked on campaigns for Neutrogena, Listerine, Coca-Cola, Dove, TRESemmé, Smirnoff, and Kiehl’s.

Lippe Taylor brought on president Paul Dyer in January. He said at the time that he wanted to advance its digital capabilities. It also hired Refinery29’s Lauren McGrath as head of talent and influencer engagement last month.

"The ambition of this agency is backed up by this strategic group of people," Bromberg said. "From bottom to top, you have experts in digital and social that will help the agency evolve and become a leader in this space."