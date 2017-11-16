Kellogg's to reopen immersive cereal café in New York

Kellogg's is reviving its cereal café concept, opening a permanent store in New York City's Union Square.

Kellogg's previously opened a café in Times Square in July 2016, which closed earlier this year.

The new café, devised with agency Co.create NYC, will feature a open-concept kitchen where guests can watch as cereal creations are being made.

They will also be able to select items off the menu or create their own combinations from a DIY "cereal creation station," with ingredients sourced from the Union Square farmer's market.

The menu will include favorites from Kellogg's original Times Square location and new creations inspired by surprise partners, with Pop-Tarts, milkshakes, and ice cream sundaes featuring alongside the cereals. Kellogg's said it is aiming to offer visitors a space for dining, lounging, and collaborating and creating a destination for foodies.

Aleta Chase, Kellogg's marketing director, said, "Whether people stop in for a quick meal or end up spending the afternoon or early evening with us, Kellogg's NYC café in Union Square will truly be a home for food exploration—tailored to give everyone endless flavor possibilities when it comes to cereal."

The permanent café, which is set to open on December 7, is five times the size of the former one.

This story originally appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.