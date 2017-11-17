Greenpeace hijacks Coke's 'huge PR push' with alternative Christmas campaign

Greenpeace has launched a Christmas campaign designed to take advantage of what it describes as Coca-Cola's "huge PR push" during the festive season.

The 60-second film, which opens in a similar style to the iconic Coke Christmas advert, follows the story of several families at Christmas, but punctuates various scenes with signs that not all is as it seems. The clip ends with a large dump truck, driven by a man in a Santa suit, tipping plastic bottles into the sea.

Its final message reads: "A truckload of plastic enters the ocean every minute. Coca-Cola produce an estimated 110 billion plastic bottles a year. Many of these end up in landfill, on beaches & in the ocean. Don't let Coke choke our oceans."

Greenpeace said the film, produced by creative agency Weekend, would be sent to its supporters, as well as being "dotted around the internet for a number of Coke enthusiasts to stumble across".

It will be publicised on Greenpeace social channels across the UK, US, Netherlands, Africa, China, Canada, Australia, New Zealend, Turkey, Israel, various Arab states, Malaysia and Singapore.

Elena Polisano, the organisation's oceans campaigner, said: "Two million tonnes of plastic bottles are made each year, and many of them end up in our oceans, where they choke sea life and gradually break down into plastic dust that spreads throughout the food chain, from plankton to your plate.

"Coca-Cola is the world's biggest soft drinks producer and the source of over a hundred billion disposable plastic bottles every year. They have the power to change how drinks are packaged, and how that packaging is managed. This Christmas, we're asking Coke to show some goodwill to our oceans and shrink their enormous plastic footprint."

Greenpeace also targeted a major corporation in 2015, highlighting German car manufacturer Volkswagen's emissions testing scandal with a Halloween-themed advert.

Coke responds: 'It's not just us'

In response to Greenpeace's campaign, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola Great Britain said: "We absolutely agree with Greenpeace that there is a global issue with ocean litter. We know we have a role to play in tackling this problem and we are taking actions to do so.



"We, of course, do not want to see any of our bottles or cans end up as litter. We want them all back. That’s why all of our bottles and cans are 100 per cent recyclable. We have also committed to double the amount of recycled plastic in our bottles from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2020.



"However, sadly this video from Greenpeace overlooks the widespread issue of ocean plastic pollution that sits beyond just Coca-Cola."

