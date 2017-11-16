Breakfast Briefing, 11.16.2017: Twitter takes 'verified' checkmark away for trolling

Get out of line, lose your blue checkmark. Twitter has changed its verification guidelines to remove the blue "verified" status, the platform’s biggest status symbol, from users who harass others, engage in hate speech, or violate other guidelines. Alt-righters such as Richard Spencer, Charlottesville rally organizer Jason Kessler, and Baked Alaska were among the first to lose their check marks.

Twitter and fellow tech giants Google and Facebook are throwing their weight behind a set of "trust indicators" for journalism appearing on their platforms. The disclosures will allow publishers to show information about the author and the editorial process and the type of article. Outlets such as The Washington Post and The Economist will implement the indicators this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Speaking of traditional media, Meredith is again trying to buy Time Inc., this time with the backing of the Koch brothers. Time Inc. publishes Time, People, Family Circle, and Better Homes and Gardens, among others.

#MediaRelations2017. After Sean Hannity gave him 24 hours to explain himself, Senate candidate Roy Moore wrote a lengthy letter to the Fox News host trying to refute allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Moore also tweeted a challenge to Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- "Bring. It. On" -- which was widely mocked on Twitter because it’s also the name of a teen movie.

The key to the Mueller investigation could be...White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, according to Politico. Hicks, who is becoming a fashion icon as well as a political operative, has "been in the room for moments critical to [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller’s probe," according to the website, which reports she’s due to be interviewed by Mueller soon.