Remarkable hires ex-Bell Pottinger partner and former Lord Mayor as director

Summers, a former Lord Mayor of Westminster, spent seven years at Bell Pottinger until its demise in September this year. Remarkable said that in his new position, Summers would play a major role growing the agency’s client list in the capital and the South East.

Remarkable has a total of 90 freelance and full-time staff working from seven offices across the UK. It was listed 78th in the PRWeek Top 150 Consultancies list, with revenue of £3.9m in 2016.

Last year the agency acquired property, energy and infrastructure consultancy HardHat, which has been incorporated into the group's public consultation and stakeholder division Remarkable Engagement.

Stephen Pomeroy, CEO of Remarkable Group, said: "Steve joins our team, at what is a hugely exciting time for the growth and development of the entire business. Our acquisition of HardHat positions us as the leader in built environment consultation and communications, and having someone of Steve’s expertise driving operations will help us continue to deliver outstanding results across our existing client portfolio, as well as grow the size of the business.

"Steve has a wealth of experience within Remarkable Group’s key sectors and an in-depth knowledge of London’s property development scene."

Summers has been a Westminster City councillor since 2006 and his roles have included chair of the planning sub-committee.

Numerous PR agencies have taken on former Bell Pottinger staff in the past couple of months.

Perhaps most notably, 17 of Bell Pottinger's 22-strong crisis comms team have joining a new agency, Pagefield Global Counsel, launched by its former crisis and litigation chief Stuart Leach and Pagefield founder Mark Gallagher.



