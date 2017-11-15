'I don't have time for self-importance;' Twitter global creative chief

Jayanta Jenkins spoke to Faaez Samadi about the creative opportunities for brands on Twitter, which go way beyond selling products.

Everyone is familiar with the phrase "less is more," but for Jayanta Jenkins, global group creative director at Twitter, fewer characters doesn’t mean limiting creativity.

Speaking to Campaign Asia-Pacific during Spikes Asia this year, Jenkins said whether it’s 140 characters or now 280, being a reductionist is key to getting a clear message to your fans or consumers. Anything more than a paragraph is putting the speaker ahead of the message, he suggests.

Jenkins also talked about his own journey since joining Twitter last year, and being "a sarcastic little punk" in his younger days.

