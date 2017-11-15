Breakfast Briefing, 11.15.2017: Papa John's tries to replay the down on NFL statements

In a three-tweet statement on Tuesday night, Papa John’s apologized for its CEO making statements that could be seen as divisive, reaffirmed it believes NFL players have the right to protest, and said it is open to ideas from all sides "except neo-Nazis." The company posted the thread two weeks after CEO John Schnatter blamed poor pizza sales on NFL anthem protests.

After seeing Keurigs bashed to bits, several companies have deleted or clarified tweets about advertising on Hannity. "It’s pretty unusual to see companies like this handling an issue so poorly," Hofstra University professor Kara Alaimo told The New York Times.

Who is Bernie Bernstein? The purported Washington Post reporter leaving voicemails to Alabama residents offering money for dirt on Senate candidate Roy Moore is just a political dirty trick, according to the newspaper’s editor. "The call’s description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality," top Post editor Marty Baron told his newspaper.

Today’s lesson in executive branch communications 101: Get your condolences straight. President Donald Trump tweeted condolences to the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Tuesday night. The problem? The most recent mass shooting in the U.S. took place in northern California. Twitter users were not amused.

Making stunts great again. Cards Against Humanity has a holiday deal for players: for $15, they can help the company buy land near the Mexican border to try to stop the construction of Trump’s border wall. Customers will also get an illustrated map of the land and a certificate of authenticity. The holiday season promotion is sold out.