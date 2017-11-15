Golin hires Jonny Bentwood for new global head of data and analytics role

Bentwood said the Interpublic Group firm wants "serious rocket science" in its analytics approach.

LONDON: Golin has hired Edelman veteran Jonny Bentwood as global head of data and analytics.

Bentwood started in the newly created role on November 1, based in Golin’s London office. He is reporting to Jon Hughes, the co-CEO for international.

Bentwood will work with Golin’s digital, research, and data and analytics experts around the world to bring tools, technologies, and intellectual property to staffers with the goal of developing deeper insights and "braver creative," the firm said in a statement.

"[Golin] has some amazing creative people in place, but a lot of the ideas we follow are based on instinct," said Bentwood. "We are already data-driven, but we want to bring serious rocket science to our approach because there are some amazing things we can do with the data that is available. Data in 2018 is a new currency."

Bentwood will play a leadership role in Golin’s global Explorer group, which consists of experts in research, analytics, and planning.

"What I am intending to do is to make data accessible to everyone in the company and go beyond the people who are traditional data analysts," he said. "The insights shouldn’t be reserved for those few people who are Explorers."

Brentwood joined Golin from Edelman, where he worked for nearly 11 years in various roles. Most recently, he was chief innovation officer at Edelman Intelligence, the global market research and strategic consulting arm of the agency. Brentwood has worked with brands such as Facebook, Microsoft, Heineken, Shell, Barclays, Unilever, GSK, and HP.