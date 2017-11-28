Claudia Oshry, aka the Girl With No Job, says she's always looking for the next big thing

The social media influencer believes it is imperative to listen to her followers so she can remain relevant.

Fast Facts CONTENT SPECIALISM Lifestyle, humor, memes REACH Facebook: 33,226 likes; Instragram: 2.7 million followers; Twitter: 36,000 followers; YouTube: 2,824 subscribe NOTABLE COMMERCIAL PARTNERS Amazon, Burger King, Casper

How do you find content for your social media pages?

I’m just a girl about town. I don’t really have [a process for finding content]. Viral content has a short shelf life, so I’m on my phone 24/7 looking for the next big thing.

What is required for a meme to be successful?

It has to be funny, engaging, and relatable. I want whatever piece of content I create to make people freak out at how much they feel the same way.

A lot of your content is screenshots of tweets with your own captions added. Do you always ask permission to do this?

I’ve never had someone complain I screenshotted their tweet because I’m being a platform for them. There’s a lot of stolen content on Twitter, but for the most part, you’re OK as long as you give credit.

How do you remain relevant to your followers?

I listen to them. They wanted a podcast — I launched two and am about to launch a third one. Whenever they ask me to do something, that means there’s an audience waiting for me to do it.

How vital are your original captions to your success as an influencer?

Captions let people get to know you. I try to be funny, authentic, and a little irreverent. I just want someone to think when they see a picture and read the caption that it’s totally a Girl With No Job caption.

What’s your approach to working with brands?

In a funny, organic way. It’s so simple, I think we’re starting to overthink it as an industry. But it’s like, let me be in charge of creative, you be in charge of everything else.

What is a successful campaign you worked on with a brand?

I did a campaign with Casper mattress. They released a product over the summer that was a mattress and pool float. It got great engagement. I got a picture of the float in a pool and wrote, "When it’s summer and you want to work on your tan but you also want to take a nap."