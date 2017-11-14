Pramana Collective hires former Chelsea Clinton spokesperson Erika Gudmundson

Gudmundson was most recently director of comms for Zumper, an apartment rental website.

SAN FRANCISCO: Erika Gudmundson, a senior communications aide on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, has joined Pramana Collective as principal.

A big Pramana welcome to @erikagudmundson - a formidable new addition to our team in San Francisco.



Erika was most recently running comms at Zumper after serving in a senior communications role on the Clinton campaign. — Pramana Collective (@pramana) November 13, 2017

An agency representative wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.

Gudmundson was most recently director of communications at Zumper, an apartment rental website that has been valued at more than $100 million, according to TechCrunch. Previously, she was press secretary for Chelsea Clinton on the Hillary for America campaign. Gudmundson’s predecessor in that role, Kamyl Bazbaz, also joined Pramana in late 2015, taking a role in its New York office.

This year, Pramana has hired Mashable’s Paul Cafiero as principal in its New York office, Yahoo’s Ana Braskamp as principal in San Francisco, and Obama administration veteran Abdullah Hasan as an associate.

Fellow former Obama administration aide Clay Dumas exited Pramana in September after a half-year stint to join venture capital firm Lowercase Capital, according to his Twitter bio.