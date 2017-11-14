Ford Motor Company looks for global social media lead

The hire will be the automaker's "subject matter expert" when it comes to social media.

DEARBORN, MI: Ford Motor Company is looking to hire a leader for social media marketing who will "serve as the authority" on best practices, according to a job post on the brand’s website.

The newly created position will be based at the company’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. The role will be focused on bringing together the company’s regional social media teams to drive consistency, best practices, and innovation in Ford’s approach globally, according to a Ford representative.

Ford VP and chief brand officer Musa Tariq tweeted last week that the company is seeking a "world class global social media" lead to "teach [him] things" and join the carmaker’s team.

Exciting times at @Ford, looking for a World Class Global Social Media lead to teach me things and join our team: https://t.co/YyxzeDzift — Musa Tariq (@MusaTariq) November 7, 2017

The company is also looking for a staffer who is savvy about new and relevant social platforms and tying social media campaigns to business goals, according to the job post.

"This position requires a creative, strategic thinker who can apply marketing best practices to campaigns in a fast-paced environment," the job post reads. "Core aspects of this position include working with internal and external teams, managing partnerships, advising on industry best practices, developing and implementing social media strategies, and working with our social media marketing teams around the world."

The new hire will be asked to provide leadership to a team of social media marketers and oversee tactical execution of social communications across the team. He or she will also be involved in the development of analytics, including revenue metrics, that tie social campaigns to business goals.

Tariq joined Ford in January with responsibility for building and differentiating the Ford brand. He previously worked at Apple for more than two years as global marketing and communications director for retail.