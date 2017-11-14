Snapchat's Ad Manager updates includes audience filters

Snapchat has rolled its advertising self-service tools onto one platform with Ad Manager 2.0.

The new Ad Manager has integrated the platform's Advanced Mode features, which include frequency capping; Snap Publisher, its browser-based video editing software; Business Manager; and Audience Filters with a Filter auction.

The latter will offer advanced targeting, measurement, and efficient pricing sold via auction for filters, the word Snapchat uses for the overlays that appear when users take a photo. The update means advertisers can buy filters as they would any other online ad and target them to specific audiences by demographics, lifestyle category, and hour of the day.

"We’ve streamlined Snapchat Ads Manager so advertisers can buy, optimize, target, and measure in one simple place. And we added Audience Filters to the tool, a big win for advertisers who want to run creative, targeted camera ads at an efficient price," said Peter Sellis, director of Revenue Product.

PepsiCo in the U.S. was the first to trial this platform and ran a beta campaign for Quaker Overnight Oats. The brand reached mothers and working professionals with different creative or messages based on whether it was morning or evening.



This article first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.