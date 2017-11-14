Breakfast Briefing, 11.14.2017: Publicis can't quit Cannes for long

Plus: Sean Hannity has asked his fans to stop destroying coffee makers. But are other brands next?

Publicis couldn’t quit Cannes for long. The Paris-based holding company said Monday that it’ll be back for the 2019 edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity after a one-year hiatus. Its announcement came minutes after event organizers announced several changes to the Lions format and made it cheaper to attend. Cannes managing partner Jose Papa said he expects WPP will also be back this year.

Publicis Groupe salutes @Cannes_Lions initiative and reconfirms its participation from 2019 onwards. https://t.co/V6hrdeRYRZ pic.twitter.com/52CPw8AudV — Publicis Groupe (@PublicisGroupe) November 13, 2017

Sean Hannity asked his most excitable fans to stop smashing Keurig coffee makers on Monday night, hours after the company’s CEO issued a memo saying its decision to pause advertising on the show was "outside company protocols." Will they smash hot dogs and dump whipped cream next? Hebrew National, Reddi-whip, and Marie Callender’s, each owned by ConAgra Brands, have pulled advertising from the show, according to Business Insider.

Volvo pulls its ads from Hannity after his coverage of Roy Moore sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/5I6bwmfxc8 pic.twitter.com/XovlL9m2vV — The Hill (@thehill) November 14, 2017

Former Tesla worker files discrimination suit. A one-time staffer at the electric car-maker has claimed in a lawsuit that the company’s production floor is "a hotbed for racist behavior," according to Bloomberg. The former staffer also claimed black workers at Tesla are the victims of pervasive harassment.

Remember slow news days? Donald Trump Jr. communicated with Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to The Atlantic. The story puts Vice President Mike Pence, who repeatedly denied any contact between the campaign and Wikileaks last year, in a bit of a pickle. Trump Jr. released what he said were his complete correspondences with the shadowy group on Monday night. And: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, set to appear before the House Judiciary Committee this morning, has asked Justice Department prosecutors to look into alleged ties between uranium sales and the Clinton Foundation, according to CNN.

The guy who just won’t leave...Roy Moore is still in Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election, despite another woman coming forward on Monday afternoon to accuse him of sexual assault. A top Republican threatened to expel Moore from the Senate if he bests Democrat Doug Jones in next month’s special election.