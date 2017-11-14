Bacardi brand PR chief Lisa Jedan named as chair of PRWeek Global Awards 2018

Bacardi global head of brand PR and corporate comms Lisa Jedan has been named as the chair of the PRWeek Global Awards 2018.

The awards, which recognise comms excellence on a global scale, will take place at London's 8 Northumberland Avenue on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. Click for more info via the event website.

Entries for the awards are now open, with three new regional categories recently added:

Best Campaign in Middle East/Africa

Best Campaign in Latam

Best Campaign in Asia- Pacific

In her 22-year PR career, London-based Canadian Jedan (pictured above) has worked in a number of in-house roles and at agencies including Ketchum and Freuds.

Click to read PRWeek's profile of Jedan from earlier this year, in which she discusses the need for brands to "stop yelling" and for PR to define its role in the modern era.

PRWeek Global Awards categories cover campaigns, global PR programmes, agencies and people in both in-house and consultancy roles - including the new Best Influencer Marketing Campaign award.

The early bird entry deadline is Thursday, 18 January 2018.

Weber Shandwick was the big winner at the 2017 awards, winning seven categories including Global Agency of the Year. Other winners included Zeno Group's Barby Siegel, Intel CMO Steve Fund and MSLGroup.

"Storytelling, like business, is now a fundamentally global process," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek. "The PRWeek Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organisations involved in cross-region communications. They also identify the best work in individual international markets from which all PR pros can learn."







