Breakfast Briefing, 11.13.2017: Advertisers flee Hannity after Moore coverage

And some fans of the show are destroying their coffee makers on social media in response.

Advertisers exit Hannity after Moore coverage. At least five brands, including Keurig and 23andMe, have stopped running ads on Fox News Channel’s Hannity after activist pressure over softball coverage of the Moore scandal, according to BuzzFeed. Some conservative fans of the show have responded by throwing their coffee makers out of their windows and urging a boycott of Keurig.

Calling all Trump supporters:



If you have a Keurig, please throw it out the window immediately.



They pulled ads from Hannity so we MUST #BoycottKeurig!pic.twitter.com/0qbHlmyqcA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2017

Moore vows to fight on. Despite more calls from his own party to drop out of the race, Senate candidate Roy Moore has decried The Washington Post’s investigation into his behavior as "fake news" and vowed to sue the newspaper. Moore has been accused of initiating a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, when he was in his 30s. Irony alert: Moore is trying to refocus his campaign on "conservative religious values," according to the Post.

GE’s new direction. New GE CEO John Flannery wants the company to focus on three business lines: healthcare, power, and aviation, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, Flannery has not called for the company to be broken up or radically realigned, according to the newspaper.

Trump picking up the pace on Twitter. After a torrid campaign, President Donald Trump has actually been tweeting more often since taking office--and he’s been picking up the pace in recent months. Trump could surpass 700 tweets in November, according to Bloomberg, which would blow away the previous record of 485 in September.

Liz Smith dead at 94. The legendary tabloid gossip maven, known as the "Dame of Dish," passed away on Sunday after a career that included chronicling the scandalous divorce of Donald and Ivana Trump in the 1980s. Smith, who started her column for the New York Daily News in 1976, has been credited with changing the way the media covers celebrity news, according to the Daily Beast.