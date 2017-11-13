Cohn & Wolfe hires Edelman's Laura Springer to focus on Newell Brands

She is working with Steve Bonsignore, MD and New York consumer practice leader, to lead the group's day-to-day operations.

NEW YORK: Cohn & Wolfe has hired Edelman veteran Laura Springer as EVP in its New York consumer practice, a newly created role.

Springer is reporting to Steve Bonsignore, MD and New York consumer practice leader, and will work with him on the practice’s day-to-day operations. She will also adopt a senior leadership role advancing the agency’s work with CPG company Newell Brands.

Initially, Springer is overseeing "a handful" of people, with plans to grow that number.

Springer couldn’t share specific plans the firm has for Newell Brands, but said she is focusing on traditional PR, influencers, and social content for the client. Cohn & Wolfe started working with Newell Brands in April 2016.

"[Bonsignore] needed a right hand so he could focus on new business opportunities, not taking his eye off practice operations, but just having support in place," said Springer, about why the role was created. "We are looking to grow and to continue to do boundary-pushing work and to retain and attract the top talent the industry has to offer."

Springer joined Cohn & Wolfe on September 25 from Edelman, where she served as SVP in its brand practice. Earlier in her career, Springer was an MD at DeVries Global and director at Burson-Marsteller. She has worked with brands including Heineken, Samuel Adams, E&J Gallo Winery, Trojan Brand Condoms, Gillette, Schick Hydro, and Zippo.