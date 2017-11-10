Twitter at 280: Too much or just enough?

It's a brave new microblogging world, as Twitter has doubled the character limit for all users. But does it actually make the microblogging service less unique?

Twitter made the inevitable reality this week when it doubled the character limit for all users, giving them 280 characters to tweet their political views, sports observations, and other pithy comments. It also gave brands more room to experiment. But is it too much space? Take our poll below

