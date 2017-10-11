Breakfast Briefing, 11.10.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Friday morning

(Most) Republicans are distancing themselves from Roy Moore after allegations of sexual misconduct with an underage girl.

Republican reaction to allegations of improper sexual behavior by Senate candidate Roy Moore are running the full gamut. Several fellow Republicans, such as Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he should step down. Others added the caveat "if the allegations are true." Breitbart chief Steve Bannon blamed the Democrats and the media and compared the accusations to the Access Hollywood tape. And, finally, an auditor from the candidate’s home state of Alabama used the Holy Family in defense of Moore, who has been accused of initiating a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl in 1979.

Entertainment world steps away from Louis C.K. Several of the comedian’s costars in the upcoming film I Love You, Daddy have stopped promoting the picture. Networks HBO and FX are also reviewing their associations with C.K., who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a New York Times story that ran on Thursday.

Has Trump changed his tone while tweeting from China? Kind of. President Donald Trump updated his Twitter header photo twice during his time in the country, which harshly restricts social media use, according to Quartz. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, meanwhile, sounded off on the president’s use of the platform at the DealBook conference on Thursday, hours after it paused its verification process.

Another challenge for Uber in the U.K. A British judge ruled on Friday that the company has to grant drivers the same rights as employees, such as a minimum wage and holiday benefits, according to CNBC. Uber has long argued its drivers are private contractors. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Thursday at the DealBook conference that the company is aiming for a 2019 IPO.

Podesta Group chief exits. The lobbying firm’s longtime CEO, Kimberley Fritts, is leaving the Washington, DC-based shop, according to Politico. Founder Tony Podesta stepped down last week after the firm was named in the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates stemming from the Mueller investigation.